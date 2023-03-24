CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,095 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 3,187,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,917,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

