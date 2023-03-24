CTI BioPharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average volume of 2,300 call options.

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 338,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

