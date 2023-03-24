Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.32. 210,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 569,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Cutera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.