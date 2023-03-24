Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.32. 210,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 569,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Cutera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Stories

