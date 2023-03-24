CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

CVBF opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

