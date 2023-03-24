CVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

CVBF opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

