CVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

CVBF opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

