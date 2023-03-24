CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $108.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.