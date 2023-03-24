Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CYTH stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.35. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.89% and a negative return on equity of 212.13%.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.
