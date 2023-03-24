DAO Maker Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $228.52 million and $2.82 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00005466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00356100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.60 or 0.25882614 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010109 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.