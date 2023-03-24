Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

