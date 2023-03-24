Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

