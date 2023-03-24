Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 266,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.