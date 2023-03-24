Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.