Decred (DCR) Price Hits $21.04 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $311.89 million and $7.81 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $21.04 or 0.00076589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00154372 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00039063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00042448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,827,023 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.