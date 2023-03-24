DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $883,375.37 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $883,375.37 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

