DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $355.91

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $657,656.74 and $355.91 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,942 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

