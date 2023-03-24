dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE DNTL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,094. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.64.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

