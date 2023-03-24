Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.88) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.34) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.56) price objective on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.54) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,434.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,404.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The stock has a market cap of £58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,495.50%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,078.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

