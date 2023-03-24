Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $23.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

