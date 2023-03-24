Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Trading 28.3% Higher

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 28.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

