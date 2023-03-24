DeversiFi Market Cap Hits $62.50 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $62.50 million and $1,838.14 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

