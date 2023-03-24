Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $5,396,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 236,347 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Digimarc by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digimarc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Digimarc by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digimarc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,565. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

