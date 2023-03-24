Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.52. 733,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,546. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

