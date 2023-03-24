Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is tru Independence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 562,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

