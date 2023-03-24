Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.44. 61,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,218. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.