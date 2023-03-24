Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 2.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 92,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,293,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $899.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.78 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

