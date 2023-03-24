Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.75) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.72).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Price Performance

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,776 ($34.09) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,794.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,687.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,701.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.