Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.71

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 3911928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

