Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on March 27th (NASDAQ:DISTU)

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DISTU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 27th. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DISTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jian Zhang purchased 545,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,700,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.