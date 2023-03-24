Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Charles Goode Acquires 41,189 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode acquired 41,189 shares of Diversified United Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.92 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of A$202,773.45 ($136,089.56).

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

Diversified United Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.