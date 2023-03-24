Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 19.5% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,349,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 28,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,325. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

