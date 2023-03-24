Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
