DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

