Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces GBX 25 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DNE stock opened at GBX 551.60 ($6.77) on Friday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 454 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The stock has a market cap of £72.48 million, a PE ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 520.97.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile
