Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces GBX 25 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DNE stock opened at GBX 551.60 ($6.77) on Friday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 454 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The stock has a market cap of £72.48 million, a PE ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 520.97.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

