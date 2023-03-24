dYdX (DYDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $123.71 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. dYdX has a market cap of $376.67 million and approximately $123.71 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00008729 BTC on exchanges.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

Buying and Selling dYdX

