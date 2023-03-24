Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $25.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,020 shares of company stock worth $527,393. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 346,203 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.28. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

