EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market cap of $3.90 million and $6,566.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00337550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01350349 USD and is up 49.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,401.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.