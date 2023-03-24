East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Down 3.3%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

