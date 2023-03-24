Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.31 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.97 ($0.09). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 200,400 shares traded.

Edenville Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

