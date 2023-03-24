Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 2,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111,665% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Elbit Imaging Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile



Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through Life Sciences, and Medical Equipment segments. The Life Sciences segment is consist of research and development, production and marketing of systems that incorporate the sue of focused ultrasound for non-invasive treatments on the human body.

