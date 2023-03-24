Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Trading Up 2.2%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $118.62. Approximately 501,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,558,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.
Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts
In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.
