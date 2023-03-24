Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

ELDN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

