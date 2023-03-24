Energi Market Cap Hits $14.29 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $191,127.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018397 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,905,480 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

