Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.30

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.30 ($14.30) and traded as high as €13.93 ($14.98). Engie shares last traded at €13.85 ($14.90), with a volume of 7,313,789 shares traded.

ENGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.30.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

