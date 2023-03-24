Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 1.6%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 13,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

