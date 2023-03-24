Enzyme Price Down 10.4% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $20.93 or 0.00075719 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and $981,569.53 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

