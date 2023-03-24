EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.