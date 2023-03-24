Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $306.17 Average PT from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.40.

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinor ASA Company Profile

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.45 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.