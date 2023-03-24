Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 827,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,801,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

