Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

