Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 308587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

