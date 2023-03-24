Ethereum Classic Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.85 billion and $176.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.34 or 0.00073628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,620.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00338085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00588121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00454274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,081,707 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.